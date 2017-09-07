Love stories that begin with hate are always special ones!

The loyal viewers of Balaji Telefilms’ popular series Kundali Bhagya will soon be witnessing a sweet love-hate relation in the coming episodes.

Sameer (Abhishek Kapur) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) has always shared a Tom and Jerry kind of relation so far with their cute nok-jhoks. The viewers have seen how the duo has been pulling each other’s leg and leaving no chance to trouble each other.

Interestingly, Srishti and Sameer will now be seen falling in love with each other in the coming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, Srishti and Sameer will end up being in an awkward moment while arguing with each other. This will mark the beginning of a sweet love story between the two.”

When we contacted Abhishek, he commented, “I can’t reveal the sequence and the track but something interesting is coming up soon and the viewers will have to watch the show for that.”

Woah! Seems interesting, isn’t it? Do share your thoughts with us.

Keep reading this space for more updates.