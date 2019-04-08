News

Srishty Rode’s cute birthday wish for Rohit Suchanti

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti turned a year older, and on his special occasion, his rumoured girlfriend Srishty Rode penned down a cute note for him.

Srishty and Rohit were participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, and they grabbed headlines for their closeness. Although they have always denied being more than friends, but their social media posts give a different hint and also grapevine is abuzz with their love story.

The rumoured couple is currently in Malaysia shooting for their music video. Rohit’s birthday falls on 6th April, and he celebrated his special day in Malaysia with Srishty.

While Srishty took to social media and posted an adorable picture with Rohit. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happiest birthday you crazy boy!!! always be the way you are and don’t let the world change you @imrohitsuchanti #StraberryWarga coming soon Clothes styled by :- @sidneysladen.”

Rohit replied, “Love the caption hahaha, thank you for always bringing that smile on my face.”

Take a look below:

Cute, isn’t it?

past seven days