News

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja share THIS throwback photo from Kumkum Bhagya days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows. The soap has garnered praises for its storyline and enjoys a loyal fan base. The show features Sriti Jha as Pragya and Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhi. Their chemistry is loved by the audience.

The entire team shares a great bonding. They are like one big family and they manage to sneak time out after their shoots. Recently actor Arjit Taneja, who used to play the role of Purab Khanna in the show, shared a throwback picture with the entire Kumkum Bhagya cast. The picture was taken in 2016. The same throwback picture was shared by actress Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in the show. The cast of the show has a lot of fun together on the sets as well as off-screen. They even go out on vacations together and have a gala time together. Their group picture vividly talks about the deep bond they share with one another.

Take a look at the picture right here: 

Tags > Arjit Taneja, Vin Rana, Ruchi Savarn, Shikha Singh, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Leena Jumani, Mishal Raheja, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Naina Singh, Mughda Chapekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days