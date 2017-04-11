SRK, Kajol's ‘Suraj hua maddham' recreated on TV show

Actors Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeria have recreated Bollywood's beloved on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's popular song "Suraj hua maddham" from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", for their upcoming TV show "Love Ka Hai Intezaar".

With the backdrop of a desert, Sanjeeda and Keith will be seen romancing each other in the song "Utre naa maahi rang" in the show.

"‘Suraj hua maddham' is a landmark song both visually and as a composition altogether. The visuals epitomise love as you start to think of a couple amidst grand backdrops. Our creative team wanted to create something which emanated a similar impact," Siddharth Malhotra, who has produced the show, said in a statement.

"Inevitably, we approached the creator of the original song, Sandesh Shandilya and are glad he came up with an original track 'Utre naa maahi rang' for our show," he added.

"Love Ka Hai Intezaar" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)