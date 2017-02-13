Ssara Khan to play a plane ‘hijacker’ in Star Plus’ Dil Bole Oberoi

Ssara Khan’s entry in Star Plus’ popular show, Dil Bole Oberoi (4 Lions Films) will spice up the drama ahead!!



As reported by us, Ssara will play an air-hostess, and will be seen getting engulfed in mid-air drama.



We now bring you more information on Ssara’s role!!



Ssara will play the role of Mohini, who will come in to hijack the plane. The problem for the Oberoi brothers will start when Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Saumya (Nehalakshmi Iyer) will plan a mid-air romance in the same plane.



OMG!!



Yes, you heard it right!!



Mohini will spoil the romantic ambience for Rudra and Saumya. On the other hand, Saumya who will get a sniff of Mohini’s plans to hijack the plane, will try to stop it from happening.



Will Saumya be able to save the passengers and the plane from being hijacked?



We buzzed the actors, but they did not respond to our queries.



Watch this space for more updates.