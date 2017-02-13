Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

poll

Jolly LLB: Akshay or Arshad as hero?

Jolly LLB
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ssara Khan to play a plane ‘hijacker’ in Star Plus’ Dil Bole Oberoi

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2017 12:20 PM

Ssara Khan’s entry in Star Plus’ popular show, Dil Bole Oberoi (4 Lions Films) will spice up the drama ahead!!

As reported by us, Ssara will play an air-hostess, and will be seen getting engulfed in mid-air drama.

We now bring you more information on Ssara’s role!!

Ssara will play the role of Mohini, who will come in to hijack the plane. The problem for the Oberoi brothers will start when Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Saumya (Nehalakshmi Iyer) will plan a mid-air romance in the same plane.

OMG!!            
                                                
Yes, you heard it right!!

Mohini will spoil the romantic ambience for Rudra and Saumya. On the other hand, Saumya who will get a sniff of Mohini’s plans to hijack the plane, will try to stop it from happening.  

Will Saumya be able to save the passengers and the plane from being hijacked?

We buzzed the actors, but they did not respond to our queries.

Watch this space for more updates.    

Tags > Ssara Khan, plane hijacker, Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Leenesh Mattoo, Nehalakshmi Iyer, Dil Bole Oberoi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest