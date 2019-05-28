Ssharad Malhotra’s love for Music

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show ‘Musakaan’ soon to witness the talent of our lead actor in the show. Ssharad Malhotra who is playing the role of Raunak in the show is going to play his favorite music instrument in upcoming episodes.

In the current track where all the family members have disowned Sirji after that Raunak and Musakaan are struggling to earn money for the family. In this track we’ll soon get to see Raunak (Ssharad Malhotra) playing the role of a musician where he is going to play Guitar which he loves.

Ssharad says, “I’m passionate about music, I believe when you play music you share and spread happiness. The process makes me happy as well also I manage to take out time from my hectic work schedule to practice and sometimes I carry my favorite black guitar on the sets to play in between short breaks”.