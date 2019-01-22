Star Bharat's ‘Jiji Maa’ to go off air, Viu’s ‘Love, Lust and Confusion 2’ to feature Diksha Juneja, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ fame actor hospitalized, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring thrilling updates from television town to keep you amused. Read on.

Resonance Digital’s series ‘Maharaja Chhatrasal’ to star Piyali Munsi

Piyali Munsi has joined the cast of the huge and much-anticipated web-series on the medieval Indian warrior, Maharaja Chhatrasal.

The series, titled Maharaja Chhatrasal, will be the maiden production venture of Abhyuday Grover, and according to media reports, actors Jitin Gulati, Ashutosh Rana, Manish Wadhwa, Rudra Soni and Vaibhavi Shandilya are playing pivotal roles in the show.

Piyali will be joining the cast to play the role of Padma who has a major role to play in the life of Chhatrasal.

Viu’s ‘Love, Lust and Confusion 2’ to feature Diksha Juneja

Diksha Juneja, who is known for movies like Rajma Chawal and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, will soon debut on the web space.

The actress will be seen in the Viu India web-series, Love, Lust and Confusion Season 2.

She has been roped in to play an important character in the show.

Colors’ ‘Tantra’ to feature Dr. Ved Thapar in disguise of ‘guruji’

Dr. Ved Thapar was seen as the protagonist in the hugely popular Raja aur Rancho. He also played pivotal roles in shows like Parampara, and Amanat. He also acted in Bollywood films like Hathyar, Dacait, Love Love Love and few others.

The actor will now be seen in an interesting avatar, playing Guruji in Juhi Parmar and Manish Goel starrer Tantra on Colors. The show revolves around a family that has been a subject to black magic, and it talks about the wrong practices prevalent in rural as well as urban areas.

Vaarun Bhagat in Applause Entertainment series ‘Udan Patolas’

Vaarun Bhagat is set to join hands with the cast of Applause Entertainment series, Udan Patolas.

The project depicts the tale of four friends and their inspirational journey.

Along with him, Udan Patolas will feature Sukhmani Sadana, Apoorva Arora, Poppy Jabbal and Aasttha Ssidana.

Star Bharat's ‘Jiji Maa’ to go off air

Star Bharat's drama Jiji Maa, which was under the radar for quite some time now, will be going off air in the mid of February, and it might be replaced by Suzana Ghai's new show Pyaar Ke Papad.

Jiji Maa has not been doing well and failed to compete in the TRP race.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame actor hospitalized

Actor Ashiesh Roy, who is known for his work in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar and Mere Angne Mein amongst others, suffers Paralytic Stroke. The actor got an attack in the morning post which he was unable to move. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

Vinta Nanda posted on Facebook about the same. After which, CINTAA sent Tina Ghai immediately to the hospital.

Commenting on Vinta's post, actor Amit Behl wrote, "Tina met him, offered help & money on CINTAA's behalf, he is in the ICU,left side paralytic stroke.”

THIS Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii actor got injured while shooting

Colors’ Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii actors are giving their 100 percent to make their scenes look authentic.

Sudesh Berry who is currently seen playing the character of Harak Singh in the show injured his leg while shooting for a running sequence.

We wish him a speedy recovery!