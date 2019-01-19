News

Star Bharat's Musakaan hits the 200 episode milestone

Celebrations galore on the sets of Star Bharat’s popular show Musakaan as the cast and crew gathered together this week to mark the 200 episode milestone with a lavish lunch and a life-size cake. The popular series is a huge hit among the audience. From Ssharad Malhotra, Yesha Rughani, Sudesh Berry to producer Rashmi Sharma, everyone had a gala time remembering the best of the 200!

Talking about achieving the milestone, Ssharad shared, “It feels like yesterday when I started shooting for the show. We have been working so hard and it has been fruitful and rewarding. I would also thank our fans and viewers for giving us so much love and support.”

Adding to that, Yesha said, “I am overjoyed on completing 200 episodes. We are already making weekend party plans with the cast and crew to have a full-fledged celebration of the achievement. With much gratitude, I hope we have more and more reasons to rejoice our efforts.”

