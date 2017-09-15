The news of Star Plus’ afternoon band shutting down came as a big shocker not just to the viewers but also to the units of therespective shows. TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the news that the afternoon band will cease on 30 September.

Now, we bring to you exclusive details on how all the four shows will end.

According to our sources, all the four shows will have a happy ending.

Alchemy Productions's Love Ka Hai Intezaar had the most known and prominent faces in the show. From Sanjeeda Sheikh to Preetika Rao and Mohit Sehgal, it was supposed to be a blockbuster drama. From what we have learnt, the show will end on a happy note and all the issues between the characters would get solved. The shooting of the series has already culminated.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.com, Mohit commented, “everyone is sad but it was channel's call and we have no qualms about it. I’m just going to be careful while taking up a new show. Not that this show was bad, just that next time I’ll ask more questions.”

The other drama, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, which is set in the backdrop of Kolkata, was one of the most watched shows in the afternoon band. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Tina Phillip, the series will have a happy ending as well. We have learnt that the real truth about the twin brothers will be exposed by the end. Meanwhile, Shiv and Astha will accept each other and would get married. The star cast has wrapped up the shoot yesterday (15 September).

Kanwar told TellyChakkar.com, “it is sad that despite doing well we had to shut down. But there’s no point cribbing about it.”

An official adaption of a popular Turkish series, ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?’ was the most acclaimed one out of the four shows. The 24 Frames Media Production's show featured Pankhuri Awasthy and it became the favourite programme of viewers. And guess what? Fans have started filing petition to continue the series.

Our little birdie reveals that as the storyline reaches its culmination, Amala will find out that Abir was innocent and not a culprit. She will find courage and continue her studies. The progressive series will then witness the protagonist, Amala, fighting for justice. After a brief course of running in police station and court, Amala will get justice and Abir will be standing by her side. 24 September is the last day of shooting for the unit.

Talking about the sudden closure of her show, Pankuri told, “it feels bad. But I’m overwhelmed that the viewers have started an online petition. Every day I get 1000 messages of fans giving us some solutions. But our hands are tied.”

On the other hand, the quirky love story of Piyush and Dipika in Dhhai Kilo Prem will as well see a happy ending. In Dhhai Kilo Prem, Piyush (Meherzan Mazda) will take a stand for Dipika (Anajali Anand). He will slowly start developing feelings for her and at the same time have the courage to stand for himself. He’ll go against his babuji and follow his passion for dancing. The last day of the shoot is apparently 27 September.

Meherzan said, “it has been a memorable journey of my life. It feels like a joint family is breaking.”

We wish everyone a very good luck!