Star Jalsha launches love story, Irabotir Chupkotha; Monami Ghosh plays title role

KOLKATA: It’s time to welcome a new show! Well, Star Jalsha is set to launch its new soap Irabotir Chupkotha soon.

Produced by Acropolis Entertainment, Irabotir Chupkotha is a mature love story set against the backdrop of family drama.

The female lead character is Iraboti Mitra, an independent working woman who balances work and home with equal ease. She is happily unmarried at the age of 32. Iraboti leaves no stone unturned in loving and nurturing her siblings after her parents’ death. While trying to balance both worlds, little is she aware that age is catching up with her.

Many times, life reiterates that true love comes when you least expect it.

Iraboti’s life takes a sudden turn when she comes across Akash, a rich NRI, who is arrogant and flamboyant. Akash is a woman hater because of his turbulent past and is also unmarried in his late 30s. Akash threatens Iraboti and her family’s existence and only possession: her house.

So, Irabotir Chupkotha narrates how two unique people with opposite traits fall in love with each other amidst troubled circumstances and how they overcome social stigmas.

Television and film actress Monami Ghosh, who was last seen in Punyi Pukur, will be seen as Iraboti Mitra, while fresh face Syed Arefin has been roped in for the role of Aakash Chatterjee.

Speaking on Irabotir Chupkatha, Producer Snigdha Basu said, ‘Iraboti represents today’s modern women who shoulder the responsibility of their home and loved ones, not only through their love, care, and hard work, but financially as well. And in doing so, their own priorities often take a back seat. Irabotir Chupkotha will reflect the journey of many such women, to whom love comes perhaps a little late in life.’

Irabotir Chupkotha will premiere on 3 September and air every day at 7 PM.