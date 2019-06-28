News

Star Jalsha’s Saanjher Baati to showcase a love story; June Malia to play a key role

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Star Jalsha’s upcoming soap, Saanjher Baati, is set to showcase a sweet and beautiful love story filled with emotions, conflicts and heart-warming moments. The show stars actors Debchandrima Singha Roy and Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh as protagonists. Ace actress June Malia plays a pivotal character in the show.

Produced by Acropolis Entertainment, the show traces the lives of Charu and Arjoman and their journey of rising above norms that define relationships. Charu, a simple attractive village girl, becomes an object of envy for her stepmother, Jhumpa, and stepsister Chumki. With kindness and courage as her biggest strengths, she endures all hardships inflicted by them, with a smile. Charu harbours a dream to fulfill her passion of making sweets. She yearns to open her sweet shop but due to circumstances, fails to do so. Fate intervenes when she gets married to Arjoman, son of North Kolkata’s Mullick family- well known sweet makers of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Snigdha Basu, Producer, Saanjher Baati, said, “Saanjher Baati is a story of hope and courage. Hope is a good thing, perhaps the best of all good things, and a good thing never dies. The protagonist, Charu is an embodiment of strength, courage and optimism. We can’t wait to take our viewers on Charu’s magical journey to success.”

Saanjher Baati is all set to launch on 1st July 2019 at 6 PM, Mon-Sun on Star Jalsha.

