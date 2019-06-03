Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji to take a leap!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is making sure to spice up all their shows.

Along with bringing a rally of new shows, the channel is also introducing new twists in their ongoing shows to keep viewers hooked.



TellyChakkar has information that Star Plus’ popular show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana P, is heading for another leap.



Yes, the show, which took leap in the month of March, is heading for yet another story jump.



Our sources inform us that the leap will be of around four to five years.



The makers will introduce new characters, and the story is set to become more interesting subsequently.



We buzzed actors Jasmin Bhasin and Rohit Purohit, but they remained unavailable for comment.



Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will also head for a leap soon.

