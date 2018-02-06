Star Plus' Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai makes Rajeev Nigam's dream come true

Mumbai: Comedian Rajeev Nigam, who will be seen in the lead role in "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai", says he always dreamed of having his own show in the fiction space.



"A lot of years went by performing on comedy reality shows and people kept asking me when I would have my own show like the other comedians on the small screen. Since these comedians have established themselves in the non-fiction space, I always dreamt of having my own show in the fiction space to be different from the rest," Rajeev said in a statement.



"This show is my way of saying that I am back on television with my show and hope you guys shower me with appreciation," he added.



"Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai" is about a corrupt and funny politician Chaitu Lal in his madcap world. The makers are claiming that the show will bring out the "harsh reality of how few politicians today make promises to the common man and never deliver".



The show will air on Star Plus.



