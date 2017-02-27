Star Plus to make afternoons entertaining from 3 April

Tellychakkar.com has been exclusively reporting about Star Plus widening its afternoon band by launching four shows.



Diya Aur Baati Hum sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd, Fatmagul's adaptation by 24 Frames Production that has been titled Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka?, Ved Raj and Dheeraj Sarna's Ek Aastha Aise Bhi and Sandiip Sikcand's debut production Dhai Kilo Prem will take the centre stage in the afternoon.



Now coming to the big announcement, Star Plus will go live with these shows from 3 April from 12:30pm.



As for the slots, Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka will be the opening batsman followed by Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Ek Aastha Aise Bhi and Dhai Kilo Prem.



The channel has got two hours of original content that promises to be a game changer. And interestingly each of the serials has a very different and heart touching subject.



Tu Sooraj... is the sequel of Star Plus' iconic Diya Baati and will present the tale of Sooraj-Sandhya's daughter, who has imbibed her parents’ quality. It will star Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles.



Kya Kasoor will be the story of a rape victim who would fight back the society norms and live a respectable life. Pankhuri Awasthi will play the protagonist in the same.



Questioning religion and the blind faith, Aastha played by Tina Philip will clear out these ideologies in Ek Aastha.



And finally the story of two overweight people who take their physical setbacks and find love will be the plot of Dhai Kilo Prem. Anjali Anand and Meherzan Mazda will play the lead roles in the same.



Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content Studio, Star India said, "Star Plus has always believed in experimenting and got some really brave stories on board. When we decided to open the 7 and 7:30 pm slots with Sasural Genda Phool and Saathiya, little did we know it would become the next primetime slots. Audience is hungry for new and good content. Star Plus had some really successful shows in the afternoon band and we are pleased to open the same. With so much competition rising, we had been focussing on our prime time but the time seemed right to widen the airtime. And with these shows we are putting our best foot forward."



The event saw the producers introducing their projects through a teaser. And we must say the bouquet looks interesting and is all set to make your afternoons entertaining.