Star Plus’ Naamkarann finally get its female lead in Aditi Rathore

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
22 Feb 2017 11:52 PM

It is said ‘strive and strive’ till you succeed!! This holds good when a TV show is at the juncture of taking the all important leap!! We are saying so, as it is very important for a show to get the apt face to carry forward the legacy of the child characters with all the promise!!

This is the exact phase in which Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s Naamkarann on Star Plus is placed right now!!

There has been an extensive search for the actor to play the character of the grown-up Avni.

Even though actress Shivani Tomar came very close to bagging it, the fact now is that she has been replaced!!

Yes and in comes a talented face, Aditi Rathore who has done shows Kumkum Bhagya and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

As per a credible source, “Shivani was all set for shoot when the channel felt that the girl did not fit in the bill of the character of Avni, as they thought earlier. Hence the hunt was again on to find the actor.”

Today, the team has locked Aditi Rathore for the role of Avni, is what we hear.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer Guruodev Bhalla, but did not get through to them.

For the uninitiated, this pretty face Aditi played Nikita Dutta’s younger sister in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

As we know, Nalini Negi, Zain Imam will be entering the show post the leap.

Here’s wishing the young girl all the very best!!

