Star Plus ropes in Amitabh Bachchan for a social initiative

India is finally waking up to the conversation on heinous crimes of sexual assault against women.

Amitabh Bachchan in Star Plus’ latest campaign on ‘Victim Shaming’ urges families, authority figures and citizens to reflect upon the need to break the tolerance towards how victims of sexual assault are treated. Society has failed these victims by stripping them off their dignity through incessant interrogation about the horrific incident by authority figures and merciless character assassinations shaming her instead of the perpetrators.

In a Public Service Awareness Initiative by Star Plus, Amitabh Bachchan questions these culprits of the character assassination with one pertinent question “Who’s fault is it?”. The campaign advocates that society needs to place the guilt rightfully with the perpetrators by putting them on trial instead of shaming the victims.

Big B says, “The idea that a woman loses her dignity if she is sexually assaulted is instilled strongly in our cultural mindset. The shame should be on the perpetrators instead of the victim. We need to foster a safe, secure and supportive environment where victims can seek refuge especially from those who they turn to for protection like Authority Figures, Family and Society. There is a strong need to step forward and talk about this through stories which can trigger this change in mindset of the people. ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka’ is an effort by Star Plus in the same direction.”

A lighthouse brand, Star Plus has always endeavored to tell stories which inspire change keeping the progress of the women at the heart of every initiative.

Talking about this special initiative, Narayan Sundararaman, General Manager-Star Plus says “ Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka is a story about the indomitable spirit, courage and unimaginable strength of one woman's quest for justice against all odds. The story is not just about Amala but representative of every woman who lives in fear, measuring her every move to keep herself safe thereby giving power to the perpetrator to dictate her life on his terms. Amala's uphill battle to conquer these demons of society and her refusal to back down in the face of all hurdles will make viewers pause, reflect and think 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?'