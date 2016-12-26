Still open to doing films: Saumya Tandon

Actress Saumya Tandon, who made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with "Jab We Met" and has since remained away from the silver screen, says her TV commitments haven't given her time to do another movie.



Saumya told IANS: "What happened was that after ‘Jab We Met', I got so busy doing TV shows, that I didn't get time for films. Just after ‘Jab We Met', I became a part of ‘Dance India Dance'. Following that, I started getting busy with some show or the other.



"Meanwhile, I received one or two offers, which I felt could have been good, but I didn't receive any offer which could be exciting enough to force me to leave everything for it.



"Still, I am open to do films. But for that to happen, somebody needs to offer me an exciting role."



As of now, the actress is seen as Anita bhabhi in TV show "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain".



Saumya says she didn't want to be a part of a fiction television show.



Then why did she choose to be a part of "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain"?



"‘Bhabi Ji…' has been a very interesting experience for me. I never had expectations from this show honestly, because the concept of the show is not new. But the execution, characterisation, dialogues and characters of the show are fresh. It's a slice of life show," she said.



"I really didn't want to do fiction on TV because I don't like watching shows. I don't relate to Indian television so much. I hosted ‘Dance India Dance' for a couple of years.



"I said no to ‘Bhabi Ji...' for nine months because I do a lot of things and doing a show takes most of it. Personally, I had grudges that I have taken a wrong decision, but it turned out otherwise," she added.



Talking about her role in the &TV entertainer, Saumya said: "I am the boldest ‘bhabhi' on Indian television. The other ‘bhabhis' that you see are all cliched and stereotypical. I play someone who is a little naughty and bold."



The show also features Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour.

