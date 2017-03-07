Hot Downloads

Story leap in Colors’ Kasam

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 01:12 PM

The eternal love story of Tanu (Kratika Sengar) and Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) has struck a chord in Kasam Tere Pyar Ki (Colors and Balaji Telefilms).

Now, to further spice up drama, the creatives have decided to opt for a mini conceptual leap to the tune of 20 days.

In the recent episodes, we have seen Tanu finding out the truth about Purab (Puneet Sachdev) being Raaj’s illegitimate son.

In the upcoming episode, Purab will tell Rishi that he is Raaj’s illegitimate son and will ask for his share of property (i.e. 51%). Shocked by this news, Rishi will be upset and will agree to give Purab his share.

On the other hand, Tanu will get to know that somebody from the family is Purab’s accomplice and will try to find out that person’s name. While Tanu would reach the Bedi house, she will find Rishi and Raaj having an argument where Raaj would tell Tanu that there is only one way to save his family to which Tanu would agree.

Post which, there will be a twenty days leap where media will gather at the Bedi house as Rishi will make an important announcement due to which the family will be unhappy.

What will happen next?

We buzzed Kratika but she remained unavailable to comment.

