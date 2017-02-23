Story leap doesn’t matter for I am the protagonist: Aarti Singh

Pretty and talented Aarti Singh, who is currently seen on &TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films), is happy with her journey with the show and the accolades she has been earning.

It’s been a very nice experience and journey so far. I love my show and I have enjoyed playing Amba, a character with different shades. I have gained a lot of appreciation from people. I have put in a lot of hard work,” says Aarti.

So what’s the scenario with the impending leap?

“Let’s see how it pans out with Manu growing up. The team is good to work with. New people are joining the team and I hope that it will be the same. The show is going good and people are talking about it. What else do I want” she beams.

Post leap, the little one Saniya Touqeer will make an exit from the show ushering in Farnaz Shetty as the new Manu. Talking about both the girls, she shares, “I will miss shooting with Saniya for sure. She is a sweetheart and a nice girl. It’s been 10 months of shooting along with her. I haven’t spoken to Farnaz that much yet as we have only shot a promo together. She is a sweet girl.”

While many actors are not comfortable playing a parent of grownups, Aarti has been comfortably nailing it all. She feels, “I have played a mother of grown up daughters in Parichay and Waaris is a story about a mother and a daughter so I will always be the protagonist. My character has changed a lot. Rashami Desai was also playing a mother to Sreejita (De) but she is now doing a lead on Colors so it doesn’t matter at all. My main funda is that I want to be the lead whether I am playing a mother to 10 kids it doesn’t matter but I should be the lead of the show.”

“People have appreciated my work in the show. That’s why I am so confident. It doesn’t matter whether the kid is growing up. I have done my work and have left a mark,” she signs off.