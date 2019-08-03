Storytellers' duty to popularise mythology: Siddharth Tewary

Having produced a few iconic mythological shows on Indian television, Siddharth Kumar Tewary has managed to create his space in the business of small screen entertainment. Sharing his thoughts behind constantly working with the mythology genre more than others, he says it is important to bring to public attention the ancient stories of Hindusim without being religious about it, but with the intent to establish the relevance of those ancient stories in the modern times.

Since "Ramayan" is a widely-celebrated epic in north India more than the south, the upcoming show "Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" has kept the sentiment of the Lord Ram's birthplace Ayodhya in mind. In fact the first promotional activities of the show started at the Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya where Ram took the Jal Samadhi.

Asked about if the North Indian audience is an easy target from the marketing perspective for the show Tewary told IANS: "'Ramayan' is one of the biggest mythological stories of our country and that fact is not limited only to the northern part of India. Of course, in the north, we talk about it more than that in the south."

"Since we are making the show in Hindi language and entertainment is one of the things where people tend to find comfort in their own language, northern cities comprise our target audience. So, we are promoting the show accordingly. But then, I am sure that even in the south, just as people watch Hindi cinema, they will also watch our show because the story has relevance," added Tewary, who has produced shows such as "Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai" and "Porus".

His reason for working within the mythology genre is because he feels these subjects never grow old.

"When we look at the new generation and their choice of entertainment, one might feel 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' are too outdated. That, however, is not true. It is our responsibility as storytellers to bring out the relevance of our mythology for modern times. I want my children to watch and engage with these stories. They might not be able to relate to the story from our point of view, so we decided to show 'Uttar Ramayan' from the lens of Luv and Kush," he added.

The show ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' features Krish Chauhan and Harshit Kabra as Luv and Kush along with Shivya Pathania and Himanshu Soni as Sita and Ram respectively.

Tewary says Hinduism is full of interesting stories. "Without being religious about anything, I am trying to present Hindu mythology with a perspective. Of course, every story has different versions. I am keeping the fact intact and giving the perspective of my understanding."

Giving the reference of "Ramayan", he said: "Even 'Ramayan' has many versions, but some facts are common in all the versions. When I narrate the story, I keep the common elements intact and then present the story in today's perspective."

"Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush" starts from August 5, on Colors. What does he expect from the audience? "I am in a business where my work is in the public domain, so it is important for me to know people's feedback. It could be praise or criticism, but I am excited to hear it from people after the show goes on air," he concluded.