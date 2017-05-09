Strong and inspiring roles attract me: Mona Singh

Colors recently launched one of its kind reality show India Banega Manch!!!

The show is going to be unique because it will recognize and promote the talents of India across cities. The participants will be showcasing their talents on the streets across cities of India, and the one, who will gain attention of many people passing by, will get a chance to move one level up in the show eventually becoming India’s favourite Talentbaaz.

Hosting the reality series will be the favourites Mona Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Mona revealed that the show is completely real. As hosts, Mona and Krushna will only have a brief of the contestants, and will be doing their commentary from their control room.

Talking about her experiences so far, Mona shared with us, “We hardly appear among the public. Once Krushna and I decided to witness the act, people recognized us, and we were mobbed. It’s been a fabulous experience so far. I love being a part of this show because I love travelling and connecting with people, and I love to know about their cultures, cuisine and lifestyle. We do talk about people’s journey and their struggle on this show.”

“It’s looking larger than life and it’s just beautiful. I had a good experience in Kolkata because my dad was posted there, so I have so many old memories of the city. I enjoyed being there. You won’t find the culture of Kolkata anywhere else be it the trams, poetry, literature lovers, the taxis, etc.,” she added.

Shooting for this show has been quite a challenging task for the team. She shared, “We had a challenging time shooting in Delhi because we were shooting in 44 degree temperature, and people were fainting because of the heat.”

“We had to stop the performances midway because the mats on the stage were burning, making it difficult for them to perform on it barefoot. Our crew members had to spill water on it to keep it cool. It was quite challenging to even get the audience close to the stage as they preferred to staying away under the shade. Some even chose to walk out; it was difficult to hold the audience together,” she added.

When we asked Mona about her upcoming projects, the actress told us, “I have recently shot for a web series of seven episodes which is expected to release in July. I am an actor and I would love to do a good story oriented project where I would get to play a strong character. It doesn’t matter what the medium is; films, theatre or TV. If my character is strong, inspiring and challenging enough for me, I will do it.”

Good luck, Mona.