Such crimes are way too organised: Aasif Sheikh on being duped of 2 lakh rupees

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh being duped of 2 lakh rupees

(Read here: Aasif Sheikh duped of 2 lakh rupees).

Now, the actor has spoken exclusively to TellyChakkar about the matter. Aasif narrated the issue by saying, 'I believe such crimes are way too organised and well thought of, as the victim never gets the on-the-spot alerts of debit. I received the alerts after almost one and a half day. I immediately called up the bank wherein they told me about the debits. I was amazed and asked them to block my card.'

'The withdrawals were done from somewhere around Bihar. I registered a complaint. However, according to the RBI rules, I will get my refund within 28 days.'

We asked him about spreading awareness about such crimes and measures to prevent the same, to which he added, 'I suggest everyone should be extra careful while dealing with their debit and credit cards. The hard copy of your cards are not required for transaction. Just the number on the card is also enough. Thus, one should keep their cards safe and always press the CANCEL option post the transactions in ATM machines.'

We urge our readers to be cautious and avoid such mishaps.

