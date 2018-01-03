Sucheta Trivedi joins Colors' Ishq Mein Marjawan

Actress Sucheta Trivedi will next be seen as a social worker named Roma in TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

"I'm extremely excited to portray the role of Indrani. This is a character whose entry will bring a huge plot twist that will keep audiences hooked to the narrative," Sucheta said in a statement.

Ishq Mein Marjawan revolves around the life of Aarohi (Alisha Panwar), who lives in Shimla with her family and her husband Deep Raichand (Arjun Bijlani).

The soap is produced by Beyond Dreams and airs on Colors.