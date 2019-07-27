Suchita Trivedi in Ullu App’s next titled ‘The Others’

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about popular actors Leena Jumani, Rohan Gandotra, and Amitt Singh roped in for Ullu App’s upcoming web-series titled The Others, produced by Ayman Production (read here: Amitt Singh, Leena Jumani, and Rohan Gandotra in Ullu App’s next).



It will be a nine-episode series featuring varied stories and a new cast. The above-mentioned actors will feature in one of the episodes.



Now, we have heard that the makers have roped in talented actress Suchita Trivedi, who recently featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Tujhse Hai Raabta. The Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame actress will depict Leena’s mother in the series.



On the personal front, Suchita got hitched last year with businessman Nigam Patel.



Ullu App, a streaming platform that offers a variety of films, web series, and exclusive shows, has successfully been presenting series on different genres. The digital platform is all set to bring another exciting show. It is also soon coming up with a web-series on the terrorist attack on Peshawar's Army Public School.



