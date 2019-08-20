News

Sudha Chandran to enter Sony TV's Tara From Satara

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television launched a brand new show titled Tara from Satara, produced by Frames Productions.

Tellychakkar has been on forefront reporting about the show and its star cast.

Recently, we reported about actor Sheezan Mohd roped to play the male lead (Read here: Sheezan Mohd bags lead role in Sony TV's Tara From Satara).


The latest we have heard that the show will soon witness entry of a talented actress Sudha Chandran.

Our sources inform that Miss Chandran will be seen as a judge in a dance competition.

Tara From Sitara is story about teenager Tara (Roshni Walia) who fails to impress her father, a Kathak dance teacher like her elder sister Radhika. But Tara's love for Bollywood dance takes her closer to achieving her dreams.

Here's wishing the entire team good luck!

past seven days