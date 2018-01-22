Home > Tv > Tv News
Sudha Chandran to lend her voice for a spider in a TV show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 05:06 PM

Mumbai, January 22, 2018: Actress Sudha Chandran is excited about an "exceptional" chance to lend voice to the character of a spider queen for children's fantasy television show "Rudra Ke Rakshak".

Sudha has been chosen keeping in mind her distinctive voice texture, read a statement from channel BIG Magic.

"I like taking up exceptional characters. Throughout my acting career by far, I have chosen roles that are not only challenging but unique at the same time. Being the voice behind a spider itself sounds very exceptional and hence I am excited," Sudha said in a statement.


According to a source in the know of developments, the show's story will see a turnover where the "Rudra Ke Rakshak" gang is in trouble due to an evil spider queen who traps the children for her wicked motives.
Sudha Chandran, Rudra Ke Rakshak, Big Magic, Voice For a Spider, TV show

