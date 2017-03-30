Hot Downloads

Suhaag raat, suicide, drama and more in Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 05:49 PM

Fans have been left disappointed to know that soon Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka will go off air.

The DJ’s A Creative Unit Productions’ daily, recently showcased a generation leap with Sukirti Kandpal, Karan Sharma and Parag Tyagi joining the cast.

Before the show wraps up, the makers have planned an exciting time ahead with some intense drama.

Thakur (Parag Tyagi), who has forcefully married Naina (Sukirti) will now pressurise her into consummating their marriage. He will arrange a party for his friends and family, and tell Naina that they should enjoy their suhaag raat after that.

OMG!

In the party, in order to rescue Naina, Karan and Pavitra (Simran Pareenja), will reach the Thakur’s house in the garb of folk dancers.

Shared a source, “The duo will perform on the popular Gazar ne kiya hai ishaara song. They will also try to locate Naina and save her from the clutches of Thakur.”

The drama will further soar high when Naina, disturbed by the happenings in her life will decide to commit suicide. Not wanting to let Thakur come close to her, she will decide on ending her life.

What would happen next? Will Pavitra manage to save Naina?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.

