Suhana to meet the Dixit family in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke...

Happy times ahead for the Dixit family in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams Entertainment).

The dysfunctional family that moved apart post Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and Dev’s (Shaheer Sheikh) separation will finally see a ray of light in Suhana.

The young girl, whose reality will finally be revealed to Dev, will decide to help her parents come together again.

Dev will confront his family upon knowing that Sonakshi had returned with their baby years back. Shockingly, his mother (Sunpriya Pilgaonkar) would accept that she did not allow Sonakshi to enter the house but will also cry innocence.

She will reveal that she did not know that she had got along their baby and was in the assumption that meeting her would cause Dev more pain.

Shared a source, “Dev would then announce that he will not get Sonakshi or Suhana home unless they want to comeback. Upon getting this information, Suhana will ask Dev to introduce her to the Dixit family.”

Awww...

The cutie will be seen having a fun time with the family and, her dadi dearest will excitedly feed Suhana her favourite dishes.

Will Suhana manage to get them together? Post her daughter, will Sonakshi also get back home?

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.