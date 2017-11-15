TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Naaz Premani’s entry in Balaji Telefilms’ daily, Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) as Disha’s (Ruchi Savarn) sister, Suhana.

The viewers are well aware of the condition in which Disha and Purab (Vin Rana) tied the knot and how their relationship is not as thick as other couples. Here Suhana will play an active role in getting the two closer.

In the episodes ahead, Disha will end up twisting her ankle while she is in her room and when Purab will rush to save her from tripping, a bubbly Suhana will smartly lock the two up!

“She will keep on doing something or the other to bring Disha and Purab closer,” a little birdie informed.

Parallel to this drama, the show will focus on Suhana’s sangeet ceremony and the makers have lined up an interesting sequence for the same.

Sounds interesting? Well let’s wait and watch what the makers have in store for us.