It’s happiness and smiles all around for the Dhanki family.

Suhani Dhanki, television actress with an encouraging fan following, has solemnized her relationship.

We have learnt that Suhani got engaged recently with Prathmesh Modi.

The two make for a smashing pair and holy vows will be exchanged soon enough.

We congratulated Suhani who sounded all beamy and confirmed the moment with us.

We wish the couple a great life ahead.