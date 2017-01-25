Suhani Si Ek Ladki to be ‘fun’ again; Suhani to get a makeover...

The team of Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Entertainment) is upbeat as the show gears up for a new development!!

New improvement in terms of storyline and time slot is what loyal viewers of the show can look forward to!!

From tomorrow (26 January), the show will beam at the 5 PM slot!!

The light-hearted vein in Suhani Si Ek Ladki will soon be back, with an entertaining track. As we know, there has been a lot of ‘rona-dhona’ with the terror created by Sambhav (Alekh Sangal) in the lives of Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) and Suhani (Rajshri Rani).

But now, the makers will revert to the good old passionate way of storytelling wherein there will be drama, fun, entertainment of course, woven around an engrossing track.

So how will the new track unfold?

Well, we hear that Dadi (Shashi Sharma) will soon lose her memory, and will start considering Suhani as her mother-in-law!!

Oops!! Isn’t this a ‘comedy of errors’ track?

The track revolving around the lion scare will create panic in the lives of one and all in the family. Dadi in order to escape from the lion will climb a tree and will fall down only to hit her head on the stones. This will give her a partial memory loss, after which she will start identifying relationships in a crazy way.

As per a credible source, “Dadi will refer Suhani as her mother-in-law. And Pratima will be Dadi’s daughter. For Dadi, Sharad (Gaurav Mukesh) will be her father-in-law while Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) will be reduced to the level of a servant.”

OMG!!

With Dadi going through this trauma, the doctors will advise the entire family to play along as per Dadi’s thought process. Hence viewers will see all the characters in their brand new avatar!!

Of course this will only mean that Suhani will get into a garb, similar to that of Dadi’s....

Well, are you all looking forward to this interesting change in track? From melodrama to fun and entertainment, this track will indeed cast a spell on the audiences..

Also, the team of Suhani Si Ek Ladki is in an upbeat mood, as they want to set a new example being at the 5 PMslot.

When contacted, Rajshri Rani told us, “Yes, this is a new challenge for us to keep viewers entertained at a new slot. But we believe that the new track will work wonders.”

Gaurav Mukesh said, “The fun element is back in Suhani Si Ek Ladki, and this is like the icing on the cake for the audience. We hope to get the same love and affection from our loyal fans at the new time slot too.”

Gear up and tune in to see Suhani Si Ek Ladki at the 5 PM slot from 26 January on Star Plus.