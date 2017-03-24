Sukesh Anand bags Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

Actor Sukesh Anand who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Meri Durga has bagged a prime role in yet another Star Plus show.

The versatile actor will be part of Star Plus Dopahar’s show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, the sequel of the heralded show, Diya Aur Baati Hum produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Sukesh will play father to Rani, the character with a spark played by Sheetal Pandya.

We have already reported about Sheetal playing a very colourful and comic role, a role which will remind viewers about Meenakshi (Kanika Maheshwari) in her younger days.

We now hear of Sukesh Anand, the man with a perfect comic timing joining Sheetal in bringing the spark of comedy in the show.

As per sources, “Sukesh will play the middle class father of Rani who would be making his living by having a chat stall. However, he would always dream to keep his daughter happy. The father and daughter would have a unique liking for the English language, even though they would have no great knowledge on it. This would always lead to hilarious consequences.”

When contacted, Sukesh confirmed the news to us, “Yes, I am happy to be working with two very good teams in Meri Durga and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. I have a very interesting character in Tu Sooraj. My character and my daughter will entertain the audience to the core with our comic and funny track.”

As we know, Sukesh has earlier done shows Hansi He Hansi, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Khidki and so on.

Another interesting aspect for Sukesh is that while he plays a Haryanvi charcter in Meri Durga, he will get to don a Marwari’s role in Tu Sooraj.

Here’s wishing Sukesh all the very best.