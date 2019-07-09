News

Sulagna Panigrahi in Zee TV's Haiwaan?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Jul 2019 11:00 PM

Here we are back with another update on Zee TV's upcoming sci-fi thriller titled Haiwaan.

The show is produced under Balaji Telefilms and actor Param Singh has been locked to play the male lead while makers are in talks with Ridhima Pandit to play the female lead in the show.

TellyChakkar had also reported about actresses Manini Mishra and Heli Daruwala has been roped in for the show (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/manini-mishra-and-heli-daruwala-j...)

Now, we have heard that actress Sulagna Panigrahi, who rose to fame with Amber Dhara and Bollywood film Raid, is most likely part of the Haiwaan to play antagonist.

When we reached out to Sulagna she denied being part of the show.

Haaiwan will also feature Naagin fame Ankit Mohan as the parallel lead.

TellyChakkar will be back with further updates. Stay tuned!

past seven days