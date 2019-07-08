Sumedh Mudgalkar goes on a social media detox

MUMBAI: Sumedh Mudgalkar who is currently essaying the role of Krishn in Star Bharat’s magnum opus



RadhaKrishn says that he is taking a short break from WhatsApp and other such social



networking apps to pay more heed to his acting.



Sumedh believes in taking any steps necessary to portray his character to the best of his ability



on screen and noticing his mobile frequently was causing a hindrance in his acting preparation.



He further explains that on set when he needed to stay in character and focus, his phone would



ring and suddenly he would snap out of character and check his messages.



“My family also keeps complaining that I hardly give them time and that I am either busy



shooting or always on my phone” said Sumedh.



In today’s day and age where the youth is glued to their mobile devices, it is refreshing to see a



young actor taking such a step to improve his acting.



