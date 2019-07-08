News

Sumedh Mudgalkar goes on a social media detox

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: Sumedh Mudgalkar who is currently essaying the role of Krishn in Star Bharat’s magnum opus

RadhaKrishn says that he is taking a short break from WhatsApp and other such social

networking apps to pay more heed to his acting.

Sumedh believes in taking any steps necessary to portray his character to the best of his ability

on screen and noticing his mobile frequently was causing a hindrance in his acting preparation.

He further explains that on set when he needed to stay in character and focus, his phone would

ring and suddenly he would snap out of character and check his messages.

“My family also keeps complaining that I hardly give them time and that I am either busy

shooting or always on my phone” said Sumedh.

In today’s day and age where the youth is glued to their mobile devices, it is refreshing to see a

young actor taking such a step to improve his acting.

Tune in to Star Bharat to watch RadhaKrishn at 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Tags > Sumedh Mudgalkar, social media detox, Acting Preparation, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days