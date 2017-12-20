Sumeet Mittal to act in 'Yeh Un Dinon...'

Producer Sumeet Mittal will make his acting debut in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, which is based on his love story with wife Shashi. Actor Jiten Lalwani will replace actress Sadiya Siddiqui as the narrator in the romantic drama show.



An adaptation of the real-life love story of Shashi and Sumeet Mittal of Shashi Sumeet Productions, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is set in the 1990s.



The producer has completed the shoot for the scenes and the episode will be aired on on Sony Entertainment Television.



Earlier, Sadiya served as a narrator and shared the show's lead female character Naina's (Ashi Singh) viewpoint.



The makers will now bring a new twist in the tale with a switchover of the narration via the show's lead male character Sameer's (Randeep Rai) point of view.



Jiten, who has featured in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Pehredaar Piya Ki, will now give the voice-over.



"I have had a debut of sorts on my own television show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. I will be portraying the older Sameer and the entire visual has been shot in silhouette, with glimpses of me here and there," Sumeet Mittal, Founder and Director, Shashi Sumeet Productions says, said in a statement.



"The story line of our show is coming-of-age love story set in the 1990s and inspired by the real-life love story of me and Shashi. Therefore, I feel it was only natural to portray myself in the show. But it was not a planned move.



"I was on the sets during the sequence and the team came up with this suggestion almost instantly, and I accepted it," he added.



Earlier, when IANS asked Randeep about the possible wedding of Sameer and Naina, he said: "If it is a real story, then we will get married and have kids. But it's a TV show so, we don't know what kind of twists and turns will be there."