Sumeet Raghvan celebrates birthday with 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cast

22 Apr 2017 06:02 PM

Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who is currently shooting for his much awaited web-series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday with his co-stars.

"This birthday is special because as an actor its extremely creative. I was shooting for my show and later I shall be with my family. Of course I cut cakes with the Sarabhais as well as my drama troupe post the play," Sumeet said in a statement.

The full cast of the show, including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani and Rajesh Kumar, were present during the play "Ek Shoonya Teen" where Sumeet played the lead.

Apart from the cast of the show, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar and actor Mahesh Manjrekar were also present.

"Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" is returning in May as a web series.

The show, which went off the air over a decade ago, was based on the life of a hilarious Gujarati family living here. The show will take a seven-year leap.

(Source: IANS)

