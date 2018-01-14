Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sumit Arora’s Reel and Real connect with Salman Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2018 10:02 AM

Talented actor Sumit Arora, who is currently seen in Big Magic’s Hum Paanch Phir Se, shares a special connect with superstar Salman Khan.

Sounds interesting! Isn’t it?

For the uninitiated, Sumit essays the role of Varun in the series Hum Paanch who wants to be a superstar. He is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan.

Varun tries to imitate his favorite Salman Khan, whom he considers as his idol.

In real life too Sumit is a huge fan of Salman Khan that’s one of the most important reason why he opt for Hum Paanch Phir Se.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Sumit, he told us, “I became his fan from the very first time I saw him on-screen. Although I admire him but I do not impersonate him in real life. I was initially reluctant to do the show because they were shooting outside Mumbai but when I was told that the character Varun is a Salman fan, I decided to give it a try.”

Keep up the good work Sumit.  

Tags > Sumit Arora, Big Magic, Hum Paanch Phir Se, Salman Khan, On-Screnn, Reel and Real,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days