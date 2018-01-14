Sumit Arora’s Reel and Real connect with Salman Khan

Talented actor Sumit Arora, who is currently seen in Big Magic’s Hum Paanch Phir Se, shares a special connect with superstar Salman Khan.

For the uninitiated, Sumit essays the role of Varun in the series Hum Paanch who wants to be a superstar. He is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan.

Varun tries to imitate his favorite Salman Khan, whom he considers as his idol.

In real life too Sumit is a huge fan of Salman Khan that’s one of the most important reason why he opt for Hum Paanch Phir Se.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Sumit, he told us, “I became his fan from the very first time I saw him on-screen. Although I admire him but I do not impersonate him in real life. I was initially reluctant to do the show because they were shooting outside Mumbai but when I was told that the character Varun is a Salman fan, I decided to give it a try.”

Keep up the good work Sumit.