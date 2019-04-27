Summer camp on Rising Star 3 with Student of The Year 2 cast

MUMBAI: The third season of COLORS’ Rising Star is in its Gala phase where the contestants are competing to get maximum pyaar from the janta to make it to top 8. The contestants are performing under the guidance of experts Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjand Neeti Mohan.As every week Rising Star 3 comes up with an interesting theme and this week’s theme will be a summer camp special episode.

As the movie Student Of The Year 2 focuses on the high school life of three talented students of a renowned school- Tiger Shroff,Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutariawill be part of this musical extravaganza. According to the sources, the little prince of Arunachal Pradesh Opsueng will gather some courage and challenge his most favorite actor Tiger Shroff to do some stunts. Sanjay Satish will be showing off his whistling skills on Tere Naal song and Tiger Shroff will be dancing to it. Earlier, one of the contestants, Ananya Nanda who had given classical music lessons to Alia Bhatt, will also be taking a session for Tara SutariaThe talented trio - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria will be dancing on the popular dance number Yeh Jawani from their movie.