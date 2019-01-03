News

Sunayana Fozdar and Fahad Ali in &TV’s Laal Ishq

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Jan 2019 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: &TV’s Laal Ishq has been successfully presenting interesting episodes featuring talented actors with great storylines.

And it’s time to get ready for another exciting tale by producer B.P. Singh’s son, Akshay Singh, under his banner Fiction Factory.

According to our sources, it is a romantic tale, and the makers have roped in the beautiful Sunanyana Fozdar, who is known for her stint in Belan Wali Bahu and Yam Hain Hum.

Paired opposite her is the handsome Fahad Ali, who was last seen in Splitsvilla 11.

Sunanyana confirmed being a part of the project, while Fahad remained unavailable for comment.

