Suniel Shetty to host 'India's Asli Champion...'

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2017 11:23 AM

Actor Suniel Shetty will be back on the small screen as a host with an upcoming reality TV series, "India's Asli Champion Hai Dum!"

The actor, who hosted "Biggest Loser Jeetega" in 2007, is looking forward to hosting the show -- which is produced by Colosceum Media Pvt. Ltd. and slated to premiere soon on &TV.

"I am thrilled to be part of 'India's Asli Champion' -- a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance," Suniel said in a statement.

He added: "It will test the contestants' will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up."

The show will see contestants performing tasks designed to judge not just their physical fitness but also their grit and determination.

Talking about the show, Rajesh Iyer, Business Head of the channel, said: "We are glad to have the flagbearer of fitness, Suniel Shetty himself on board as the host! His knowledge, experience and passion for fitness makes him an apt choice to lead the show."

(Source: IANS)

