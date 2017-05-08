Suniel Shetty praises task team of 'India's Asli Champion...'

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is hosting the reality stunt show "India's Asli Champion…Hai Dum" on the small screen, has praised the task team who work behind the scenes.

The actor posted a 19-second-long video, introducing the team and captioned: "The tasks on 'India's Asli Champion... Hai Dum' are anything but easy and also anything but unsafe! Meet our wonder stock team, who keep are safety safe, always."

In the video, Suniel pointed out that he has been a part of the industry for 25 years but has not seen a more "unbelievable task team".

He said: "This is the wonder stock team. An unbelievable team and one of the finest teams. I have been in the industry for 25 years but if you are talking about safety, quality... here they are."

The 55-year-old actor has come back to the acting world after a three and a half year gap.

