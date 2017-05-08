Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Suniel Shetty praises task team of 'India's Asli Champion...'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017 06:09 PM

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is hosting the reality stunt show "India's Asli Champion…Hai Dum" on the small screen, has praised the task team who work behind the scenes.

The actor posted a 19-second-long video, introducing the team and captioned: "The tasks on 'India's Asli Champion... Hai Dum' are anything but easy and also anything but unsafe! Meet our wonder stock team, who keep are safety safe, always."

In the video, Suniel pointed out that he has been a part of the industry for 25 years but has not seen a more "unbelievable task team".

He said: "This is the wonder stock team. An unbelievable team and one of the finest teams. I have been in the industry for 25 years but if you are talking about safety, quality... here they are."

The 55-year-old actor has come back to the acting world after a three and a half year gap.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Suniel Shetty, India's Asli Champion…Hai Dum, praises, unbelievable task team,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top