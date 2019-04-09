Sunny Leone to play the lead in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS 2

MUMBAI: The sensuous paranormal web-series Ragini MMS Returns will soon make its way with season two on ALTBalaji.



Ragini MMS Returns featured Karishma Sharma, Riya Sen, Siddharth Gupta and Nishant Singh Malkani in the lead roles.



Any guesses who will play the role of Ragini in season 2?



Well, well, well!!!!



It is none other but the bold and beautiful Sunny Leone!



According to our sources, the makers have locked Leone. She is not new to the Ragini MMS franchise as she has earlier played the lead in the film Ragini MMS 2.



Sunny forayed into television with Bigg Boss 5. She started in Bollywood with item numbers and then went on to feature in films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Raees and One Night Stand to name a few.



For now, she will also be seen in the final season of the web series "Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone" on ZEE5.



We could not get through Leone for a comment.