Sunny in splits as Splitsvillains shake a leg

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Sep 2017 01:39 PM

The journey till now on MTV Splitsvilla X has been filled with love, drama and a few catfights. So, when the next ‘Test your bond’ task was revealed, the contestants’ happiness knew no boundaries! 

The next episode on Splitsvilla X will see the contestants put on their best dancing shoes and show off their funky moves in a dance competition titled ‘Tri-o-rabba’. Everyone had to perform in groups of three and the two trios who performed the best would be safe from elimination.  

Speaking about the task, a source from the sets shared, “It was a pleasant change to see the contestants let their hair down and burn the dance floor. While everyone gave their best, the surprise package was the always shy and reserved Nachiket who stole the show with his funny antics. His performance had even left Sunny and Rannvijay in splits.”

