Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann, which airs on Colors, is keeping the viewers hooked to the series with its interesting twists and turns.

In the ongoing episodes of the series, the viewers have already witnessed how Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has been kept under house arrest by Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla).

While Chakor has been trying to reach out to Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria), Ranvijay has been leaving no stone unturned to keep an eye on Chakor and stop her from reaching out to Suraj.

All the Chakor fans worry not as now we have happy news to share!!!

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Suraj will finally learn about Chakor’s whereabouts and he will come to her rescue and save her from the captivity of Ranvijay.

Woah! That would be something interesting for the viewers to watch out for.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.



