Surbhi Chandna amazed by Shahid Kapoor’s performance in this film

27 Jun 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety. She later essayed the roles of Suzanne in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi and Haya in Qubool Hai.

The actress was last seen in the role of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience’s appreciation.  

The beguiling beauty leaves no stone unturned to woo her audience with her charm. She mesmerises the audience with her acting skills and stylish looks.

There is something that has amazed Surbhi, and that's nothing but Shahid Kapoor’s new movie Kabir Singh. Newly, she took to Instagram and shared her feelings about the movie and she also mentioned that she can't get over it.    

Take a look below:    

