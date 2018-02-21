Home > Tv > Tv News
Surbhi Chandna finds comic roles challenging

21 Feb 2018 12:58 PM

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Chandna says it is challenging for an actor to get the comic timing right.

At present, the actress is challenging herself and trying to do comedy through her character of Kumari Rosie Rani in TV show "Ishqbaaaz".

"For an actor to have an impeccable comic timing is a challenge. And I love the challenges that this show and my character are giving me," Surbhi said in a statement.

What do you think of Surbhi Chandna?

"It is a lot of fun to challenge myself and do better than the previous day. This character has a quirky style and a quirky way of being, let alone her look and so it is a lot of fun," she added.

The show is aired on Star Plus.

