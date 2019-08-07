Surbhi Chandna PROVES that she is one of the MOST VERSATILE actresses of television!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna needs no introduction.



Love her or hate her, but you definitely cannot ignore her bold and bindaas personality.



Surbhi appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, and Aahat, and the tables turned for her when she got an opportunity to play the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. As Anika, she proved that she is here to stay and rule the hearts of the audience.



Her striking chemistry with Nakuul soon won the hearts of zillions of fans. The show soon ended, and now, Surbhi is prepping for her next big project, Sanjivani 2!



Some actresses play a particular type of role for a couple of projects and then try to break the stereotype by playing other challenging roles, but Surbhi has carved a niche for herself by picking up projects that offer her diverse roles. And we assume that this choice has been made consciously.



The career graph of the easy-going actress has included unique and interesting projects, and that is one of the primary reasons we are always excited to see her next role.



Surbhi will soon appear on Nach Baliye 9 to promote Sanjivani 2. The medical drama also stars Monish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Namit Khanna, and Rohit Roy and will go on air from August 12th.



