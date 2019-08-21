Surbhi Chandna reveals why she chose Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The medical drama Sanjivani 2 has been one of the much-awaited shows of this year and now finally it has hit the small screen recently. The show has already kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. For its narrative, the show has been garnering good reviews. The cast is another highlight of the show.

It stars some of the old show’s actors like Mohnish Bahl as Dr Shashank and Gurdeep Kohli as Dr Juhi and some of the young bunch of actors. Speaking of this, Surbhi Chandna is seen on the show as the righteous Dr Ishani Arora who cannot stand anyone breaking the rules. Surbhi’s last show, Ishqbaaaz saw her play the chirpy Annika and was quite often seen in traditional attire. For Sanjivani 2, Surbhi’s look is completely different and fresh. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about people’s expectations from her and the pressure that she felt after Ishqbaaaz for taking on the next project.



The actress said that people wanted her to take up a show that is much bigger than her last stint. However, she said that she never thought on those grounds while picking Sanjivani 2. Surbhi mentioned that she also loved Ishani’s fresh look on the show and hence, decided to take on the role. The actress said that it was important to do a show that brings in some new excitement in her. “It is double the excitement. After a big show like Ishqbaaaz, people told me that they were expecting me to take on a much bigger show but I wasn’t thinking on those lines. I wanted to pick a project that excites me and this one did exactly that. I am going to stay true to my work and not get bogged down by the pressure,” said Surbhi.