Surbhi Chandna’s workout advice

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame with her performance as Anika in the serial Ishqbaaaz, is on a break post her exit from the show. The actress went on a vacation and seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest, althrough her fans miss watching her on television.
In the world of entertainment, actors need to be fit and presentable in order to get work and to be recognized. Every actor has their own way of working out. While some like to hit the gym or do yoga, some love dancing or other forms of workout.
Surbhi loves to do Zumba and pilates and believes that are the best forms of workout. She shared a video where you can see her dancing and enjoying the workout.
Well, in the video, you can actually see what a fabulous dancer Surbhi is, and she nails the dance.
Check out the post here.
View this post on Instagram
The only form of workout i enjoy is ZUMBA and off late Pilates is what has my heart. This Video is special because it features the ZUMBA Goddess @suchetapal who got that mad energy and my ever so loving , encouraging and hilariously Mad Trainers @raishrutirai & @the_heymanboy , keep up the great work you guys are doing and this is for the people who are bored to workout like me but love dancing so go out there do Zumba which is no less than a Dance Party .. Lets Motivate each other to get fit , eat right , Live healthy and spread Love & peace #fitnessfirst#zumba#loveforzumba #buzina#thursdaymotivation
