Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani's fun moments as Naagin 3 comes to a close

23 May 2019 04:23 PM

MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 will soon be coming to an end, and the third installment was as entertaining and successful as the first two seasons. The first two seasons had Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the lead actors. Naagin 3 stars Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani playing the role of naagins.

With only a few days left for the show to conclude, Ekta Kapoor has planned an exciting and thrilling grand finale for all Naagin 3 lovers. Actors Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are making sure they make the most of the few days left on the sets.

Surbhi shared a selfie with Anita on her Instagram page. Both leading ladies have a lot of fun on the sets along with their co-star Pearl V Puri. The actresses were in their Naagin get up, and the selfie was captioned as, 'Glow up'.

